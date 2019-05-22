HOUSTON — The Harris County Animal Shelter says in less than two days it has taken in over 200 animals at its already overcrowded facility.

They say it's a "mayday" event during their busiest intake season.

The shelter is reducing adoption fees to $10 for all animals Wednesday, May 22 through Friday, May 24 and will even provide supplies, if needed, to Harris County residents willing to foster animals.

The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter procedure, all age appropriate vaccines, a microchip and a one-year pet license.

“We are out of space,” said Dr. Michael White, Director, HCAS. “Many of our kennels already have up to 6 dogs in them and we have several nursing cats with kittens and dogs with puppies that are in urgent need of a temporary foster home.”

As of Wednesday evening, shelter officials said 133 animals were adopted or fostered and 47 were rescued from the shelter. They expect more animals to arrive at the shelter on Thursday.

To adopt, visit Harris County Animal Shelter weekdays from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or weekends from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Adoptions are first come, first serve and are required to take place in person at the shelter.

The Harris County Animal Shelter is located at 612 Canino Rd. Houston.

Harris County residents interested in temporarily fostering a shelter animal for two-three weeks are encouraged to email foster@phs.hctx.net.

To learn more about Harris County Animal Shelter or pets in need, visit CountyPets.com.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM