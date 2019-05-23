LA PORTE, Texas — The mayor of La Porte proclaimed Wednesday “Ed Dejon Day” to recognize the veteran’s 100th birthday.

Dejon is a World War II veteran who served in the Navy from 1946 to 1947. He was born in Connecticut but has lived in La Porte since 1960.

Dejon celebrated his milestone birthday with friends at the La Porte Senior Center. Mr. Dejon still drives. He once said no one else in his family has lived this long, and joked, “I don't think the Lord realized I’m still here!”

Dejon is an avid sports fan who roots for the Texas A&M Aggies and the Houston Texans.

He said the secret to longevity is coffee, no salt and exercise.

