FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A man was transported by Life Flight after deputies say he was stabbed multiple times with a machete during a family dispute in a Fort Bend County neighborhood overnight.

This happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 17200 block of Pastoria Drive just north of Beechnut.

At that time, Fort Bend County deputies and EMS responded to a call of a medical emergency after a neighbor said the victim showed up banging on his door covered in blood.

Deputies say the man in his early 40s had been stabbed multiple times, including a serious wound to the neck. The victim was then airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Deputies say the incident started as a family dispute inside the victim’s home. At some point the dispute carried over outside to the front porch.

Deputies say they do not have anyone in custody at this time but have identified everyone involved in the incident. No word on how people were present when it occurred.

