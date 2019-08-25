HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff deputies arrested a 19-year-old who they said went on a two-hour crime spree in northwest Harris County Sunday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the teenager and an accomplice started with a home invasion. The teen got away, but the accomplice was arrested.

The teen then went on to carjack two cars and rob four to five motels, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

H then led deputies on a chase.

The chase came to a stop at Highway 249 and Bammel North Houston Road where the teen was taken into custody.

The sheriff said he was armed with a semi-automatic pistol and a stolen and they recovered a fully-loaded AR-15 with a magazine.

The teen has not been identified.

