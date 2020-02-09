Who killed Ben Pride? Man stabbed, robbed while walking home in Midtown

Houston police are asking for the public's help in finding new leads that could lead to his murder's arrest.

HOUSTON — A few months after a man was stabbed to death while walking home in Midtown, Houston police asking for new leads that could bring his killer to justice.

Ben Pride was attacked at 11:30 p.m. June 25 in the 1600 block of Sutton Street. Investigators said an unknown person approached the victim and stabbed him with a sharp object.

Pride suffered several injuries and was later found dead in the roadway.

According to police, several of the victim’s belongings were taken but some later recovered.

Police said one item that’s still missing is Pride’s work laptop. They think his attacker may have it.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.