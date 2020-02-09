Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash on Westheimer Road

Houston police say it's still unclear who was at fault in the incident.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a fatal overnight crash involving a motorcyclist in the Galleria area.

It happened just before midnight on Westheimer Road near the southbound 610 feeder road.

Investigators said a vehicle was leaving a gas station when it tried to make a right turn and was struck by the motorcycle.

When officers arrived, they said the motorcyclist and his vehicle were found in the roadway.

The rider, who has been identified as a 41-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle was parked near by and the driver has been cooperating with the investigation.

For now, it's unclear who was at fault in the incident.

No charges have been filed.