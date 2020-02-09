Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information that could help investigators.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that took place just feet from a fire station in the downtown area early Wednesday.

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the 700 block of Hogan.

Officers arrived and found paramedics from Houston Fire Department Station 9 already working on the victim. Police tweeted the victim was in critical condition as he was taken to the hospital.

Shell casings could be seen on the ground in the middle of the road near the fire station.

At this time there’s no word on a possible suspect or motive in the case.