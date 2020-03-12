Man fatally shot inside parked car in southeast Houston

Anyone with information that may help police can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking neighbors if they saw or heard anything when a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex on the southeast side.

The shooting was reported late Wednesday night in the 7200 block of Scott, according to police.

Police said they arrived to find a victim in his late teens or early twenties with at least one gunshot wound to his chest. Paramedics took him to the hospital where he later died.

Police said it appeared the victim was in a silver sedan parked at the apartments when he was shot.