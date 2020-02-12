Who killed Nga Tran? Woman found lying in pool of blood in north Houston

She was rushed to the hospital, where investigators said she succumbed to her injuries and died.

On Wednesday, Crime Stoppers sent out a call for leads or possible suspects in the investigation.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

