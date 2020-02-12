Man found fatally shot in the back on Montrose Boulevard, police say

Houston police believe Renu Cantu was shot in the back at close range. He was later found by someone passing by, homicide investigators said.

HOUSTON — A local man was shot in the back and left to die on Montrose Boulevard earlier this month, and according to Crime Stopper of Houston, homicide investigators need your help finding the killer.

Houston police said Renu Cantu was murdered about 2 a.m. Nov. 9 on Montrose Boulevard near Richmond Avenue.

They believe Cantu was either walking or jogging when he was shot at close range. His body was later found by someone passing by.

The victim's family is asking for the community's help finding possible suspects in the case.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

