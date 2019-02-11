HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex in West Houston.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 11700 block of Westheimer Road near South Kirkwood. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Homicide detectives are at the scene.

Check back here for more details on this developing story as they become available.

