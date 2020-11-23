Man fatally hit by pickup trucks while running across Gulf Freeway, police say

HPD said the victim was being chased by another man, who took a black bag from the victim before fleeing the scene.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a bizarre and deadly incident that happened on the Gulf Freeway over the weekend.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. Sunday to a crash that left one person critically injured. Investigators said the victim was being chased when he was hit by two pickup trucks while running across the freeway.

Both drivers stayed at the scene until emergency crews arrived.

Witnesses reported the man chasing the victim grabbed a black bag from his body before running off to safety, police said.

The injured man was taken to Ben Taub hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers searched the area for any leads but found none, and it's still unclear why the victim was being chased.

Anyone with information on the wanted male is urged to contact the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.