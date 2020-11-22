HPD: 1 man dead, 1 critically injured in shooting at north Houston motel

Houston police are asking the public for help finding any clues or suspects related to the deadly crime.

HOUSTON — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a fatal shooting Saturday night at a motel in the Houston area, according to investigators.

They believe the shooting took place inside a motel room.

Houston police responded about 8:40 p.m. to reports of a man shot at a the Greenchase Inn along the North Freeway.

Officers tried to save the victim's life, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Shooting/Homicide: 9400 North Fwy. Male deceased at hotel. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 22, 2020

Investigators said the other victim was taken to the hospital.

It's still unclear what led to the shooting, and police are asking for the public's help finding any leads or possible suspects in the case.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.