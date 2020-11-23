Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are seeking help in locating Alvin Manuel Alvarez, who is wanted for two counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Crime Stoppers stated Monday morning that the alleged crimes occurred between March of 2017 and September of 2019 when the suspect sexually abused two child victims in the 2500 block of Beatty Street in southeast Houston.

The "child victims made an outcry of sexual abuse," according to police. Detectives learned the suspect, Alvarez, continuously sexually abused both victims.

Alvarez is described as a Hispanic male, age 30, who is about five feet nine inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.