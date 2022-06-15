Man dies after being shot during shootout at Airbnb in EaDo, police say

The incident all started as a high school graduation party inside the Airbnb, which was made public on social media, according to investigators.

HOUSTON — A 22-year-old man has died after he was shot in the head during a shootout at an Airbnb, according to the Houston Police Department.

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a report from prior to the victim being pronounced dead.

The shooting happened at about 10:46 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Dallas St. in EaDo. The victim was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

It all started as a high school graduation party inside the Airbnb, which was made public on social media, according to investigators.

The crowd at the party eventually spilled out onto the street when a dark-colored SUV drove by and shot into the crowd.

Someone in the crowd fired back, which led to the shootout. Police believe there were multiple shooters because they recovered several different types of ammunition.

The victim in the shooting was the only one injured.

Police do not have a motive or a detailed suspect description at this time. Surveillance footage shows the SUV that witnesses described taking off from the scene following the shootout.

Investigators have one person detained to determine his role.

An Airbnb spokesperson told KHOU 11 News that they condemn the gun violence and released the following statement:

“Our policies ban both parties and “party houses”, and we join the community in condemning this criminal gun violence. Our Safety team is actively investigating, and we also stand ready to support the Houston Police Department.”

The spokesperson also said the address has only been on Airbnb for a few months with just a couple of reservations during that time.

Airbnb said it hasn't received any reports of parties at that location during that time, and that the host of the property specifically bans parties.

The booking guest has been banned on Airbnb's platform and the property has been delisted as an investigation continues.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.