1 dead after argument between married couples leads to shooting in Tomball area, sheriff says

The suspect was confronted after bringing the victim's wife home from a night of drinking, according to deputies.

TOMBALL, Texas — One man is dead following an argument between two married couples, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 24000 block of Oconee Drive near Tomball.

Deputies tell KHOU 11 News that one man had gone out drinking with the two wives. He was dropping the woman off at her home around when her husband confronted the man.

The man who went out drinking with the wives then shot his friend.

Emergency responders say the victim, 41, was dead at the scene when they arrived. His wife had to be taken to the hospital because she was distraught from the shooting.

The suspect's wife went home where a gun was found on the porch. The suspect, another man in his 40s, was sitting in the driveway and surrendered himself to deputies.