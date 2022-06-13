Man shot in the head during shootout outside Airbnb, police say

The shootout happened after someone in a dark colored SUV drove by the graduation party and began firing into the crowd.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the head during a shootout at a party at an Airbnb, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 10:46 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Dallas St. in EaDo.

It all started as a high school graduation party inside the Airbnb, which was made public on social media, according to investigators.

The crowd at the party eventually spilled out onto the street when a dark colored SUV drove by and shot into the crowd.

Someone in the crowd fired back, which led to the shootout. Police believe there were multiple shooters because they recovered several different types of ammunition.

The victim in the shooting, a man in his early 20s, was the only one injured. Police say he remains in critical condition after being taken to the hospital.

Police do not have a motive or a detailed suspect description at this time. Surveillance footage shows the SUV that witnesses described taking off from the scene following the shootout.

Investigators have one person detained to determine his exact role.

A man in his early 20's is in critical condition after @houstonpolice say he was shot in the head, outside a high school grad party happening at an Airbnb in E. downtown #Houston.

They believe someone in a dark colored SUV driving by shot into large crowd. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/wFlhfqvuFV — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) June 13, 2022