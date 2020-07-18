Man left for dead in the roadway after being hit by vehicle in north Harris Co.

The man's body was found in the 10500 block of Veterans Memorial.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle overnight Saturday in north Harris County.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said the man's body was lying in the roadway in the 10500 block of Veterans Memorial and people driving by were the ones who called 911.

Those Good Samaritans stayed on scene until deputies and firefighters arrived.

This scene is still under investigation while deputies work to determine what exactly happened and the suspect involved.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Office asks anyone with information on this case or the suspect to please call their office or any other local police department.

