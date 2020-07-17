FBI on scene of suspect's fatal shooting in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting Friday morning.
A male suspect is dead at the scene, Houston police confirmed.
Houston police said it was assisting, but the officer involved was not from HPD. The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to KHOU 11 it is also on the scene.
The shooting was reported at 5774 Hirondel at about 9:50 a.m. Friday, according to the Houston Police Department. No police or other officers were hurt.
The FBI’s Houston office would not immediately confirm its involvement in the case or further details.
Check back for updates to this developing story.