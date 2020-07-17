FBI on scene of suspect's fatal shooting in southeast Houston

A male suspect was shot and killed Friday morning, authorities confirmed.

HOUSTON — Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting Friday morning.

Houston police said it was assisting, but the officer involved was not from HPD. The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to KHOU 11 it is also on the scene.

Commanders & PIO are on scene of a non-HPD officer involved shooting in the 5700 block of Hirondel St near Reed Rd in SE Houston. The male suspect is deceased. None of the outside agency officers involved is injured.



The shooting was reported at 5774 Hirondel at about 9:50 a.m. Friday, according to the Houston Police Department. No police or other officers were hurt.

The FBI’s Houston office would not immediately confirm its involvement in the case or further details.