Man wanted in fatal shooting in Wallis, police say

WALLIS, Texas — Wallis police are searching for man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man earlier this week.
The fatal shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 6600 block of Guyler Street.
Wallis police said officers responded at that time to a call of a shooting and found the victim, Jason Zavala, shot once in the chest.
Zavala was transported by Life Flight to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the suspect, identified as Heriberto Silva fled the scene in a 2005 silver Nissan four-door, bearing Texas license plate HSH4180.
Wallis police are working closely with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, U.S. Marshalls Service and the Texas Rangers to capture this suspect.
