HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed overnight Sunday inside a northeast Houston bar.

Houston police said a customer at Divas Bikini Bar & Grill at 11927 East Freeway got angry when some of his property went missing.

A security guard working for the bar approached him to see what was going on. That's when the customer walked out of the bar, went to his vehicle to grab a rifle, came back inside the bar and then started waving the rifle around, Houston police said.

At some point the rifle went off and a man was shot.

Houston firefighters were called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

The suspect left the bar after the shooting.

Police said they stopped a vehicle leaving the bar and detained the driver after multiple weapons were found inside the driver's truck. It's unclear if the person detained is the suspect in the bar shooting.

Police said the security guard shot at the suspect several times during the incident, but it appears the suspect was not hit.

No other injuries were reported.

Homicide detectives are investigating this scene.

Check back for updates.

