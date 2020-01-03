HOUSTON — Officials have arrested a 30-year-old man accused of paying a teenage girl for sex.

Nathaniel Charles was arrested at a park and booked into the Harris County Jail on felony charges of online solicitation of a minor and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Harris County Precinct One Human Trafficking Unit on Friday interviewed a 13-year-old girl who they say was a victim of human trafficking. She reportedly investigators she had sex with Charles at a park in the 500 block of Greens Road.

During the interview, investigators said the girl received a message on social media from Charles asking her to have sex with him again at the park. That’s where investigators met with Charles and arrested him.

Charles remains in the Harris County Jail. Meanwhile, advocates who specialize in helping human trafficking victims are working with the girl to get the help she needs.

If you suspect human trafficking, report it to the Human Trafficking hotline at (832) 927-1650.

