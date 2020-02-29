HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Saturday afternoon in east Harris County.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon in the 16000 block of the East Freeway near 2nd Street. Deputies said the crash involved a van and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Check back here for more details on this developing story as they become available.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter