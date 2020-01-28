FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force arrested a man Sunday allegedly caught driving with approximately 100,000 tablets of illicit Fentanyl.

Jose Alejandro Olivares, 37, of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, was stopped during a traffic stop on U.S. 59 North in Kendleton, Texas by an interdiction team.

During the investigation an officer found 10 bundles containing approximately 10,000 tablets of illicit Fentanyl concealed in an aftermarket compartment in Olivares’ car, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

The Fentanyl has a street value of $100,000, deputies said.

Olivares was arrested and booked into Fort bend County Jail on first degree felony charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance. He’s also been charged with third degree felony charges of unlawful use of criminal instrument.

