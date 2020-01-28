LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Police in League City are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child at a home southeast of Houston.

Images of the man were captured on surveillance video, and police hope by releasing the photos someone in the public will give information that will lead to his arrest.

It was Dec. 8, 2019 when a child was contacted via the LIKEE app under the pretense of becoming a model, according to the League City Police Department. The victim gave the suspect their address at 11:37 a.m. Police said the child believed the suspect was a representative from a modeling company and he would come to perform a personal evaluation.

Only 15 minutes later, at 11:52 a.m., the man arrived at the child’s home in a dark vehicle, possibly a black 2014 or 2015 Hyundai Accent hatchback. The man entered the home and assaulted the child, police said.

Police issued the following plea on Tuesday:

“Surveillance video from the area provided photos of the male suspect and his vehicle. League City Police Department is seeking help in identifying the suspect in this case. If you think that you know the identity of the suspect, please contact LCPD Detective Tisdale at 281-338-4189 or by email Recie.Tisdale@LCPD.com.”

