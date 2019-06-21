HOUSTON — A construction worker died after he fell from the flyover being built over Beltway 8 near Highway 288 early Friday.

This happened around 4:30 a.m. along the South Beltway feeder road heading west toward Highway 288, according to Harris County Precinct 7.

Houston firefighters say than man fell at least 30 feet from above, but it is not clear exactly where he fell from. They tried CPR on him when they arrived at the scene, but he did not survive.

Many of his fellow coworkers were at the scene consoling each other after learning of the man's death.

The man who fell was a worker with Almeda Genoa Construction. A spokeswoman with the company say they could not comment further about the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall until the investigation is over.

She did say he was from Mexico and came the United States to work.

