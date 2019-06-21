HOUSTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from the initial report of the child's death.

A 26-year-old mother has been charged in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son who was struck and killed in a parking spot at an apartment complex in west Houston.

Lexus La Stagg is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the child’s death from an auto-pedestrian crash on June 11 at the Westchase Grand apartment complex the 10800 block of Richmond Ave.

A mugshot has not been released yet.

Houston police said three children were tapping on the front of the mom's Lincoln Navigator as she backed out of a parking spot. That's when she switched gears and pulled forward.

Two of the three children moved out of the way, but the woman's 3-year-old son was struck. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance but later died.

At the time of the incident the mother told police she never saw the 3-year-old, Lt. Robinson with the Houston Police Department said.

Later a witness and surveillance video showed that La Stagg was driving when the crash happened, court documents state.

The driver, who did not show visible signs of intoxication, was questioned and released pending further investigation, according to HPD.

