HOUSTON — A man and woman were arrested following a high-speed chase in north Houston overnight.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office say the suspect vehicle led them on a pursuit through several major freeways in the northwest Houston at speeds well over 100 mph.

The chase, which also included Houston police units, ended near Danna and Fulton in north Houston.

After a short chase on foot, a K-9 unit help authorities apprehend both suspects.

After a short chase on foot, a K-9 unit help authorities apprehend both suspects.

OnScene

Houston police say the chase started as a possible carjacking near Cypress. Deputies are expected to provide more details this morning.

Stay with KHOU.com and watch #HTownRush starting at 4:30 a.m. for more on this developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter