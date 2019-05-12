HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping you can help them identify a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting that happened at a Ridgemont home Sunday.

A man was found shot to death in the backyard of the home in the 4800 block of Raven Ridge Drive. Two other people were injured in this shooting.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting, but they released a sketch of a suspect they’re looking for.

RELATED: 3 shot, 1 killed at Ridgemont home early Sunday morning

He is described as black man in his late 20s or early 30s. Police said he is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a hoodie during the shooting and much of his face was covered.

Suspect wanted in fatal shooting in Ridgemont area

HPD

Police said he got away with two other suspects in a vehicle believed to be a Buick LeSabre or similar model.

If you have any information on this suspect or this shooting, please call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM