SPRING, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in connection to burglaries and credit card thefts in Spring.

One family believes one of the suspects even went to their home and tried to get in using their stolen key.

On November 24, Jessica and Zeke Gonzalez were at church with their four children when two Ring doorbell notifications popped up on their phones. Both times it was a woman wearing a Nike sweatshirt and colorful yoga pants.

In the second video the woman knocks on the door for about 30 seconds and then appears to try to open it using a key.

Zeke spoke to her through the camera to scare her away; it worked. At the time the Gonzales’ assumed this was just a strange encounter; until church was over and they walked out to their car. The window was busted, and Jessica’s purse, which she regrets leaving there, was gone.

“My ID, my phone was gone, house keys, car keys, everything!” Jessica said.

It wasn’t until they got home that they realized the stranger, the door and the break-in might be connected.

“When we got home my husband asked, ‘did you leave the front door open?’, and then we said, no… don’t tell me she came over here with our house key!”

A few days later the Gonzales’ say they started hearing about other break-ins and then saw an alert from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department with a picture of their “stranger” connected to another theft.

Deputies believe the same woman stole a wallet from a car outside an LA Fitness and then racked up quite the bill at area grocery stores. In addition, there’s a man in the department’s flyer also believed to be connected.

The Gonzales family has changed their locks and spent hours securing their finances. Now they are hoping for an arrest so they can rest easy.

“Will they come back?”, Jessica wonders. “If someone’s going to come hurt my children then yes, I will do whatever I need to do to protect them. It’s scary… to think that it could get to that.”

If you have any information regarding these suspects, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at and refer to Case #19A377717.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone to always remove all valuables from their vehicles especially firearms.

