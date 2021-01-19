Man accused of stabbing 4 family members at Porter home

Nathan Carlin is wanted after Montgomery County deputies said he stabbed four family members on Tuesday.

PORTER, Texas — A 36-year-old man is wanted after authorities said he stabbed four of his family members at a home in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

Nathan Carlin is wanted and authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Around noon, deputies said they responded to the scene of the stabbings in the 23600 block of E. Heritage Oaks Drive. When they arrived, they found four stabbing victims, a 61-year-old woman, a 38-year-old woman, a 23-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl. They suffered lacerations and puncture wounds, authorities said. They were taken to area hospitals and are in stable, but serious, condition at last check.

Investigators said Carlin got into an argument with some of the victims at the house before the stabbings happened. They said he left the scene on foot and hasn't been found.