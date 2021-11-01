HPD: 20-year-old arrested, charged after apartment shooting in northwest Houston

Maycon Rodriguez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

HOUSTON — A suspect has been arrested in a northwest Houston shooting that left one man hospitalized, according to investigators.

Maycon Rodriguez, 20, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Houston police responded to a shooting call about 11 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Antoine Drive, where they found a 19-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the victim identified his shooter as Rodriguez while at the hospital.

Moments later, police said Rodriguez was found covered in blood. He is accused of running away from officers before being apprehend. Investigators said a gun was found inside an apartment that, according to evidence, was were where the shooting occurred.