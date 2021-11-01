Woman beaten to death on NYE in southwest Houston, investigators say

HOUSTON — A woman was beaten to death on New Year's Eve and investigators are still searching for her alleged killer, according to Crime Stoppers of Houston .

Detra Warren was brutally assaulted about 1:15 a.m. in the 9000 block of Bissonnett Street. She later died as a result of the injuries sustained during the attack, officials said.

Houston police are investigating the case. Meanwhile, her family is asking for the public's help finding possible suspects.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.