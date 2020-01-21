HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested Friday for allegedly kidnapping two women.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said they responded to an apartment complex in the 14300 block of Ella Boulevard in reference to a disturbance and learned Rio Batts kidnapped two women and threatened to kill them both if they attempted to leave.

One of the victims told deputies that Batts assaulted her by punching her in the face and smashing her head against a wall. She also said Batts kicked and stomped on her while she was on the floor.

Deputies said Batts threatened to kill the women with a knife.

First responders were called to the scene to treat and evaluate both women.

The knife Batts used was found.

Batts has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. He received no bond.

