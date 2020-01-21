HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies arrested a man Monday after he was accused of firing a gun outside of a Spring bar.

The man has been identified as Kawika Crown. He has been charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon

Harris County Precinct 4 said Crown was at Big Daddy's Sports Bar in the 4000 block of FM 2920 Road when a witness confronted him about having a gun inside the bar.

Crown left the bar, but as he was leaving he discharged his gun multiple times and then ran away.

Deputies were called to the bar and later found Crown attempting to hide in a dog house in the 20900 block of Divellec Lane.

Crown was detained and later charged.

The gun was recovered in the back yard of the residence near the dog house.

Crown's bond was set at $100.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM