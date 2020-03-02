HOUSTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from the initial report that Otis Mallet's case was under review.

A judge recommends man who claims Harding Street raid officer Gerald Goines framed him in unrelated drug case be declared innocent.

Otis Mallet’s case one of 1,000s under review in wake of botched raid.

“Our duty is to see that justice is done.. not just convict,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Appeals court expected to make Mallet’s innocence declaration official. Ogg says cases tied to Goines continue to be subject to review, dismissals.

In a previous hearing, the DA's office agreed in court that Goines provided false testimony and failed to disclose relevant evidence to prosecutors at the time.

They said no reasonable jury would have convicted Mallet if they’d known what they know now.

"What we’re really concerned about is that an innocent person was tried and convicted, spent time behind bars, and he’s been on parole since,” Ogg said.

Goines is currently out on bond for the murders of a couple killed in the Harding Street Raid early last year which was allegedly conducted based on erroneous and made-up information.

He initially skipped the Mallet hearing for medical reasons until a judge threatened a contempt of court charge.

It later took seconds for him to plead the 5th.

"He had surgery for being shot in the face during that incident you all are familiar with and there are a number of ongoing surgeries that require him to recover,” said Goines's attorney Nicole DeBorde.

Mallet hopes to recover his good name.

Mallet's case goes back the farthest out of the thousands that are under review thanks to Gerald Goines’s involvement.

"It's our job to get the right guy and make sure the evidence is authentic and truthful," said Ogg.

