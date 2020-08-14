Deputies tweeted that area residents should stay indoors as they looked for the men

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constables said early Friday that five people, including two juveniles, were arrested after a carjacking and pursuit overnight.

Deputies spotted the vehicle that was earlier reported stolen, leading to about a 15-minute pursuit heading west on Louetta from Highway 249.

The driver stopped in the 19800 block of Crested Hill, south of Cypress, and all of the suspects got out and ran.

Deputies tweeted that area residents should stay indoors as they looked for the men. A Texas DPS helicopter joined in on the search, and all five were located along with multiple weapons, deputies said.

DEPUTY CONSTABLES HAVE 5 MALES IN CUSTODY AFTER A PERIMETER SEARCH, WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF DPS AIR SUPPORT. SEVERAL WEAPONS WERE ALSO RECOVERED.



https://t.co/E8STYHMtoE to receive live feeds on crime and arrests in your area. https://t.co/1XRKBv5jYx — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 14, 2020

There were no injuries reported.