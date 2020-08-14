HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constables said early Friday that five people, including two juveniles, were arrested after a carjacking and pursuit overnight.
Deputies spotted the vehicle that was earlier reported stolen, leading to about a 15-minute pursuit heading west on Louetta from Highway 249.
The driver stopped in the 19800 block of Crested Hill, south of Cypress, and all of the suspects got out and ran.
Deputies tweeted that area residents should stay indoors as they looked for the men. A Texas DPS helicopter joined in on the search, and all five were located along with multiple weapons, deputies said.
There were no injuries reported.
No names or charges have been released at this time.