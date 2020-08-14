Who killed Derek? Houston police need your help identifying his murderer

Derek Polite was killed on June 25, 2019. His body was found on the side of the road.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department's Homicide Division, as well as Crime Stoppers, need your help identifying the suspect who murdered Derek Polite.

Polite's body was found on the side of the road on June 25, 2019 in the 10700 block of Anna Held Street. According to investigators, he was murdered.

Polite's family is desperate for answers and is asking the community's help.

Police have no description of the suspect.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect involved in this murder.