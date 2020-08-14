HPD: Fight over softball game leads to fight, deadly shooting; shooter claims self-defense

Police are asking for anyone who was at the softball games and has video of the incident to please step forward and speak with investigators.

HOUSTON — Houston police believe an argument following a softball game led to a fight and a deadly shooting late Thursday.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. at the Houston Sportsplex on S. Main, according to police.

Witnesses said there were up to 300 people at the complex for softball games when a large fight broke out in the parking lot.

At one point a gun was pulled and a shot was fired. The person who was shot was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said the shooter stayed at the scene and spoke with investigators. He said he feared for his life, and that’s why he opened fire.

The investigation is still on-going, and no charges or names have been released.