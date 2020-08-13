HPD: Motorcyclist killed when driver in car fails to yield right of way

The rider slammed into the side of the car and died at the scene, Houston police said.

HOUSTON — Police in southwest Houston say a motorcyclist was killed when a driver pulled their car in front of him.

The incident happened late Wednesday in the 3300 block of Hillcroft.

Lt. Barrow with the Houston Police Department said the motorcyclist, age 52, was riding a Suzuki motorcycle heading northbound when the crash occurred. A driver in a Toyota was heading southbound and made a left turn onto Skyline right in front of the motorcyclist, police said.

Police said the 63-year-old driver of the Toyota spoke with investigators and was not intoxicated, but he was given a citation for the crash.

Barrow said the car's driver did not yield the right of way.