Police identify officer who fatally shot man in La Marque

LA MARQUE, Texas — La Marque Police on Friday released the name of the La Marque officer who fatally shot a man Wednesday night.

Police identified the officer as Jose Santos, who has served with the La Marque Police Department since October 2014. He's accused of fatally shooting Joshua Feast, 22, of La Marque.

Editor's note: The video above aired on Dec. 10, 2020.

Neighbors claim Feast was shot while he was running away from the officer Wednesday night. The shooting happened at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Pirtle Street. Initial reports claim Feast had been sitting in a car. He then got out of the car and started to run across the street. That's when the officer opened fire.

Feast was taken to an area hospital where he died.

On Thursday, investigators said Feast was a person of interest in an ongoing investigation into recent shootings in La Marque.

Deputies said the body camera footage in this case is part of an active third-party investigation by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office and the Galveston County District Attorney's Office and cannot be released at this time.