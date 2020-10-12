Man dies after being shot by La Marque police officer, department confirms

There is a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday on this fatal officer-involved shooting.

LA MARQUE, Texas — A La Marque police officer shot and killed a man Wednesday night, the department confirmed.

Officials have not said what led to the shooting, but a press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. today at which the La Marque Police Department is expected to release more details on this shooting.

We will carry the press conference live on this page and all of our social media platforms.

The shooting happened at 11:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Pirtle Street.

Initial reports claim the unidentified 22-year-old man who was killed had been sitting in a car. He then got out of the car and started to run across the street.

That's when the officer opened fire.

First responders were called to the scene and the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Why the shooting occurred is unknown and police have not said if the man had any sort of weapon on him.

After the shooting, neighbors started to gather. Officers from Texas City, Santa Fe and Galveston arrived to help de-escalate the situation.

The officer involved, who has yet to be identified, is now on administrative leave while an internal investigation is underway.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s office are conducting independent investigations as well.

We will update this page with more details from the press conference.