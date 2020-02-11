Search underway for man charged with murdering teen girl in southwest Houston during fight

Investigators believe a "social media beef" led to a fight between cousins and then a deadly triple shooting in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON — Houston police on Monday released a photo of the man wanted in a triple shooting that killed a teenage girl last month on the southwest side.

The shooting happened during an alleged “social media beef” that resulted in a fight between cousins.

Editor's note: the video attached to this story is from Oct. 27 and reports on the teenage victim

The shooting, which also wounded a man and woman, happened at 10819 Sharpview Drive at about 2:40 p.m. on October 26, according to the Houston Police Department.

Kenny Charles Garrett, 24, is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 263rd State District Court. As of Monday morning he was not yet in custody, but police released a photo of him from a previous arrest in 2019.

“The deceased juvenile female is identified as Mareja Pratt, 16. The other female victim, Dekambrie Pratt, 20, and the male, Anthony Thornabar, 32, suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to area hospitals,” police stated.

According to court documents, two cousins had arranged to fight on the day of the shooting. One of the cousins brought two friends and one of the friend's boyfriend, later identified as Garrett.

During the fight, Garrett fired at least 15 gunshots, police said. He then got into a red Chrysler 200 along with three females and fled the scene.

Police responded and found Pratt, the teen victim, already dead.

“Further investigation identified Garrett as the suspect in this case and he was subsequently charged,” police stated.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Garrett is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.