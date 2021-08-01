Former New Caney superintendent accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from school district

Kenn Franklin served as the district's superintendent since 2009 before he suddenly resigned for "personal reasons" late last year.

NEW CANEY, Texas — Former New Caney ISD superintendent Kenn Franklin is charged with theft of more than or equal to $30,000 but less than $150,000 from the school district he once served.

Along with the third degree felony, he is also charged with tampering with a government record with the intent to defraud or harm.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KHOU 11 News Franklin was arrested Thursday and released on bond.

Former @newcaneyisd superintendent Kenn Franklin arrested yesterday on charges of stealing at least $30K from district. Part of NCISD statement: “The district will provide requested information and assist law enforcement in any way that it can.” Mug shot via @MCTXSheriff #khou11 pic.twitter.com/qo9FIvDxLi — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) January 8, 2021

Franklin served as the district's superintendent since 2009 but suddenly resigned for "personal reasons" late last year.

The school district on Friday provided this statement about his arrest to KHOU 11's Jason Miles:

“New Caney ISD has been notified of the investigation by law enforcement. The district will provide requested information and assist law enforcement in any way that it can. On Nov. 16, 2020, Mr. Franklin submitted, and the Board of Trustees accepted his resignation. The district cannot comment further as this is an ongoing investigation. Further inquiry should be directed to the Montgomery County District Attorney.”