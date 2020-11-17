New Caney ISD Superintendent Kenn Franklin resigns due to personal reasons

Administrators confirmed his resignation is effective immediately.

NEW CANEY, Texas — New Caney ISD Superintendent Kenn Franklin has resigned due to personal reasons, the school district confirmed Tuesday.

Officials said district trustees plan to formally accept Franklin's resignation at Tuesday night's board meeting.

They have already appointed Deputy Superintendent Matt Calvert as interim superintendent.

The district didn't go into further details about the reasons but added that his resignation is effective immediately.

Franklin had served as the district's superintendent since 2009. He's worked in education for more than 25 years.

He is the second superintendent of a major Houston-area school district to announce their resignation this week after Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre shared his plans to step down sometime next next year.