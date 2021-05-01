Officer shoots suspect at business along I-45, Houston police say

Check back for updates to this developing story.

HOUSTON — An officer shot a suspect at a business along I-45 North on Tuesday morning, the Houston Police Department tweeted.

Editor's note: the video in this story, which has no audio, is a raw feed from Air 11 over the scene shortly before noon

The shooting was reported along at a business along 16510 North Freeway — that's north of E. Richey close to an extended stay motel.

The shooting happened at about 10:25 a.m. The suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

No officers were wounded.

The police department has not yet said what events led up to the shooting or what the suspect was wanted for.

