Man arrested, charged after deadly September shooting in southwest Houston

Deerrian Caraway, 27, was taken into custody Monday after being charged with murder.

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting last September.

Deerrian Caraway, 27, is accused of killing Patrick Aikens, 46. He was taken into custody Monday without incident.

Police responded an apartment complex in the 6300 block of Beverly Hill Street about 6:55 p.m. on Sept. 20.

When they arrived at the front office, paramedics at the scene had already pronounced the victim dead.

Investigators said Aikens met up with Caraway, and some point during an altercation, the victim was shot. The suspect then left the scene in a Nissan Altima that was waiting for him, police said.