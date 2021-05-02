Police need your help identifying hit-and-run driver who killed woman walking near Galleria

Kathleen Lynn was killed on Dec. 17, 2020 while walking along the eastbound lanes of the 4700 block of Westheimer Road.

HOUSTON — Houston police and Crime Stoppers investigators need the public's help with identifying the driver who hit and killed a woman walking near the Galleria on Dec. 17, 2020.

Police said Kathleen Lynn was walking along the eastbound lanes of the 4700 block of Westheimer Road at about 12:57 p.m. when an unknown vehicle struck her and kept going.

Lynn suffered major injuries from the crash and died.

Investigators have very little information on the suspect in this case and that's why they need your help. If you know anything about this hit-and-run crash, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Tips may also be submitted online.