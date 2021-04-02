Driver struck, killed after getting out of car following crash in northeast Harris County

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing, but at this time no charges are expected in the case.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles ended with the death of one of the drivers involved, deputies in northeast Harris County said late Wednesday.

The crash happened in the 12000 block of Lockwood before 11 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies said a Honda and a Cadillac were involved in a minor incident while heading southbound. The Honda pulled off the road while the Cadillac driver stopped on Lockwood.

Deputies said the Cadillac driver got out of his vehicle and was then hit by a Mercedes that was also heading southbound. The victim ended up getting pinned under the vehicle — he was airlifted to the hospital where he later died.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing, but at this time no charges are expected in the case. Investigators said alcohol was not a factor in the crashes.