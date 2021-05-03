HCSO: Weapons found in SUV after carjacking and chase; 2 juveniles arrested

Deputies said the suspect tried to get away even after wrecking and losing a wheel.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies took two juvenile suspects into custody after a reported carjacking and chase on the northeast side.

The chase and arrests happened around 3 a.m. Friday along the Eastex Freeway, according to Capt. J. Shannon with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The captain said a Cadillac SUV was stolen in an overnight carjacking, and deputies later located it because of its distinctive decal on the back window.

The suspects allegedly refused to stop, going over 100 mph at times. Eventually the driver exited the freeway and wrecked the vehicle while trying to turn, causing the front right tire to break off.

Despite this, the juveniles continued on for about a half mile before stopping and being taken into custody.

Deputies said weapons were found in their vehicle.